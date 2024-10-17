‘Asaba filmmakers don’t spend enough on production’- Chizzy Alichi

In a recent interview with Hiptv, Alichi addressed the lack of recognition of Asaba actors by mainstream Nollywood. She also confirmed that Asaba filmmakers invest less in film production than their Lagos counterparts.

“The only difference I see here is maybe in the making of the movie. Lagos tends to take their time especially the use of props. There in Asaba, we believe in mass production as e dey hot. Nollywood is everywhere,” she said.

She claimed that actors in Asaba are more famous while also noting that these low-budget films are available even to the less privileged as they might not be able to afford streaming platforms and cinemas.

“Most of the Asaba actors are more popular because they make the movie with a low budget. It goes to even the village women. Not everybody has time or money to come to the cinema but those epic movies; even the market women, the hawkers, the mechanics, can watch,” she added.

She concluded by stating the need for these filmmakers to improve the quality of film production.