The stage musical is set to begin screening in cinemas in South Africa from September to October 2021.

Confirming the partnership, renowned filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters revealed that it was exciting to receive the news from Aubrey Sekabi, the Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre.

Pulse Nigeria

"It is indeed exciting times in the African Theatre industry and BAP Production is proudly flying the Nigerian flag internationally. It is the first time a Nigerian stage play has been converted to screen, after successful outings in Cairo Egypt, Pretoria South Africa, Lagos and Abuja," Austen-Peters shared.