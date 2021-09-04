BAP Productions, Terra Kulture Arts and Studios in collaboration with the South African State Theatre (SAST) have announced a partnership with Ster-Kinekor to screen Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens'.
Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' to screen in South African cinemas
The acclaimed stage musical is set to be screened in South Africa by top cinema chain Ster-Kinekor
The stage musical is set to begin screening in cinemas in South Africa from September to October 2021.
Confirming the partnership, renowned filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters revealed that it was exciting to receive the news from Aubrey Sekabi, the Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre.
"It is indeed exciting times in the African Theatre industry and BAP Production is proudly flying the Nigerian flag internationally. It is the first time a Nigerian stage play has been converted to screen, after successful outings in Cairo Egypt, Pretoria South Africa, Lagos and Abuja," Austen-Peters shared.
Created and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the acclaimed stage musical retells the exciting tale of music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and the 27 women (known as the Kalakuta Queens) he married in a single ceremony in 1978. The musical first premiered in December 2017 at the Terra Kulture Arts and Culture Center.
