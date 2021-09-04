RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' to screen in South African cinemas

The acclaimed stage musical is set to be screened in South Africa by top cinema chain Ster-Kinekor

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens [Bap Productions]

BAP Productions, Terra Kulture Arts and Studios in collaboration with the South African State Theatre (SAST) have announced a partnership with Ster-Kinekor to screen Bolanle Austen-Peters' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens'.

The stage musical is set to begin screening in cinemas in South Africa from September to October 2021.

Confirming the partnership, renowned filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters revealed that it was exciting to receive the news from Aubrey Sekabi, the Artistic Director of the South African State Theatre.

Aubrey Sekhabi [Bap Productions]
"It is indeed exciting times in the African Theatre industry and BAP Production is proudly flying the Nigerian flag internationally. It is the first time a Nigerian stage play has been converted to screen, after successful outings in Cairo Egypt, Pretoria South Africa, Lagos and Abuja," Austen-Peters shared.

Created and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the acclaimed stage musical retells the exciting tale of music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and the 27 women (known as the Kalakuta Queens) he married in a single ceremony in 1978. The musical first premiered in December 2017 at the Terra Kulture Arts and Culture Center.

