I am the biggest actor in Africa - Zubby Michael

Michael, in an interview with The Broadway TV, revealed that he is currently the biggest actor in Africa.

"No cap! I am the biggest actor in Africa. To God be the glory. I don't think anyone is bigger than me for now," the actor revealed.

"For now, I am the richest actor. The last time I checked my book, I realized I had made nothing less than N102 million from actor's fee lately. Not in all my career, just of recent. I have a book where I write all the films that I have been in and how much they pay me."

The star actor who recently broke into the cinema filmmaking part of Nollywood, also spoke on the secret behind his commercial success. While citing his supernatural grace, Michael shared that his ability to interpret his roles as naturally as possible had influenced his success in Nollywood.

Zubby Michael made his big break in the cinema part of Nollywood in 2020 with Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' top grossing movie 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'. The actor has since starred in 'My Village People' and Kayode Kasum's 'Ponzi'.

Speaking on what inspired the move from Asaba filmmaking, the actor revealed that it was strategic. He says he hopes to break into Hollywood after building a successful career in big screen Nollywood.

A firm believer in the Asaba industry, Michael revealed how successful the industry has been over the year despite their outmoded filmmaking style. "In Asaba, we make commercial movies and have a huge market," Michael said while citing YouTube and other forms of distribution that the industry embraces.

Zubby Michael got his acting debut in 'Missing Rib', a 2007 romantic drama starring Ramsey Nouah and Tonto Dikeh. Prior to his debut, he revealed in his Broadway TV interview that his first acting stint was in a music video for one of Patience Ozokwor's hit singles.