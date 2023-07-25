ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Temi Iwalaiye

What if I told you there's a tribe in Nigeria that has tamed the wild and dangerous hyenas?

The hyena men of Nigeria [Peterhugo]
The hyena men of Nigeria [Peterhugo]

Recommended articles

One of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa, the Hausa, makes up the majority of this group, which travels from city to city, drawing sizable crowds wherever they go.

The men are natives of northern Nigeria's rural farms, where they hunt snakes, baboons, and young hyenas in the wild. They abduct young hyenas in order to use them in their street shows; they train them and bring them to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's rumored that they use ancient magic to tame wild creatures. They are said to possess magical abilities, but some people even think they may be partially hyenas. Despite the superstitions that surround their profession, these men are travelling minstrels who perform with animals to get paid.

Who are the hyena men ? [Peterhugo]
Who are the hyena men ? [Peterhugo] Pulse Nigeria

The Hyena Men follow a tradition that was passed down to them from their ancestors. A tradition that they also pass on to their offspring. They start giving their children potions at an early age and keep them close to baboons, hyenas, and snakes. This is done to help them become accustomed to the animals and get over their fear of them.

Their lifestyle sheds light on the conflict between the men and the wild, as well as the relationship that handlers have with the animals they care for—a bond that can be both caring and harsh at times. They defend their way of life when asked if what they do is morally acceptable by claiming that these creatures are their only source of livelihood.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

Lagos Fashion Week returns for its 12th edition in October

'Stay away from my skincare products or it's divorce,' Issa Rae shares skincare secrets

'Stay away from my skincare products or it's divorce,' Issa Rae shares skincare secrets

Bad breath: You can have it but only smell it from others

Bad breath: You can have it but only smell it from others

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Landmark Beach in Lagos is the world’s top shrinking tourist beach

Nook International Fashion Weekend unveils a spectacular celebration of global style and creativity

Nook International Fashion Weekend unveils a spectacular celebration of global style and creativity

5 reasons you should pick Pilates over regular exercises

5 reasons you should pick Pilates over regular exercises

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Did you know the top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa?

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Plain and unsweetened cornflakes were among the foods endorsed by Dr Kellogg as part of his anti-masturbation regimen.

Did you know that cornflakes were originally invented to cure masturbation?

These places will have you rethinking your relocation plans [YouTube]

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

An illustrative image of a visa application page [Travel and Leisure Asia]

The village people delaying your visa may actually be your passport photo

Music in large supermarkets can set the right mood as it has a profound effect on human emotions and behaviour.

3 reasons large supermarkets play music