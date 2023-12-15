How fans are reacting to 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Season 2 finale

After the fight between Laura Ikeji and Iyabo Ojo the ladies are ready to move on.

In the finale episode, Dr. Rommel has joined the ladies on the beach to clear the air finally on his situation with Faith Morey.

Tania Omotayo leads the conversation talking about what she has heard from both parties.

According to Omotayo, the timelines of when they met that both parties have shared with the group, do not align. The explanation of how Dr. Rommel became a part of the group, and by extension, a cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos from both parties also do not align.

And so as fans of the show will expect, the confrontation between Morey and Dr. Rommel doesn’t end well. Dr. Rommel makes claims that have never been heard before on the show in previous episodes. Morey makes her claims on what Dr Rommel said.

Fans of the show have been quick on social media with spicy takes of the episode. See some reactions below:

