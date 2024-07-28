How the real Bashorun Ga'a from 'House of Ga'a' ended the reigns of 4 kings

As previously seen in Bashorun Ga'a, an Adebayo Faleti film about the same subject released decades ago, House of Ga'a offers a cinematic window into the life of a megalomaniac who rained terror on his enemies.

His military exploits earned him the coveted bashorun position, and he wielded its influence to become the kingmaker and kingslayer, as viewers of the Netflix film are finding out.

According to Samuel Johnson's 1921 book, The History of the Yorubas from the Earliest Times to the Beginning of the British Protectorate, Ga'a had a reputation for mystic powers and could reportedly turn into a leopard or elephant.

"He made himself the king maker and king destroyer. He did not aspire to the throne, for that was impossible of attainment, but he demanded homage of all kings he raised to the throne," Johnson notes.

During Ga'a's reign of terror, five Alaafins of Oyo sat on the traditional stool. Unlike Faleti's film which starts right at the end of the fourth king's tenure, House of Ga'a goes further back to cover his treatment of all five kings.

Here's how the four of them who didn't survive ended in real life.

1. Labisi

According to Johnson's 1921 book, it was on the 17th day of Labisi's installation ceremony that Ga'a became the bashorun of Oyo. His takeover of affairs was swift and he had a bone to pick with the incoming king. Ga'a did not allow Labisi to sit on the throne and also killed his supporters, according to S.A. Akintoye's A History of the Yoruba People. He eventually committed suicide.

In House of Ga'a, Labisi (Kunle Coker) himself appoints Ga'a (Femi Branch) as bashorun after he defeats the Nupes in a battle in the film's opening scene. But Ga'a is immediately deeply resentful of the king because they'd crossed paths in the past. Labisi is forced to commit suicide after Ga'a sends him a message to kill himself.

2. Awonbioju

With Labisi out of the way, Ga'a himself installed Awonbioju as the new Alaafin of Oyo. Even though the position was, and remains, one of the most treasured traditional stools in Yorubaland, Ga'a wanted the king to pay him homage, a reversal of authority. Just over four months into his reign, the kingmaker asked the king to prostrate to him. When the king refused, Johnson's historical account reports that Ga'a murdered him.

In House of Ga'a, Awonbioju (Muyiwa Ademola) dies after he's bitten by a snake courtesy of Ga'a's dark powers.

3. Agboluaje

Johnson's 1921 book also sheds some light on the rise and fall of Agboluaje as the Alaafin of Oyo under the cloud of Bashorun Ga'a's brutality. He was regarded as non-confrontational but still met the same fate as those who came before him. The monarch had incurred Ga'a's wrath because he had been outdressed at a festival. He died after he poisoned himself due to Ga'a's declaration of war on Elewi-Odo, the king's friend who had outdressed him.

In House of Ga'a, Agboluaje (Gbenga Titiloye) hangs himself after a strong rebuke from Ga'a.

4. Majeogbe

Majeogbe is regarded as one of Ga'a's most formidable opponents. According to Johnson, he heavily fortified himself with charms to neutralise Ga'a's stranglehold on the throne. But Ga'a still mostly controlled the empire through a network of family and friends who were administrators in major towns. Before Ga'a eventually got rid of Majeogbe, the king poisoned his tormentor, leaving him crippled in both legs.

In House of Ga'a, the kingslayer kills Majeogbe (Dele Odule) with his mystic powers before he develops troubles with his legs and becomes a cripple for a while.

