'Home Alone' movie house up for $5.25m sale

Located in the suburban Chicago area, this iconic property in Winnetka is listed for $5.25 million, according to real estate agents Dawn McKenna and Katie Moor of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Business Insider USA

“We’re thrilled with the way this home captured everyone’s attention and hearts due to its well-deserved place in cinematic history and the timeless holiday memories it evokes,” McKenna and Moor shared with the Chicago Sun-Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house, known for its role in the classic holiday movie, has undergone significant renovations and expansions since its last sale in 2012 for $1.58 million.

The Georgian-style brick house now boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and over 9,000 square feet (836 square metres) of living space. One of the notable upgrades includes a private movie theatre, perfect for watching Home Alone and reliving Kevin McCallister’s adventures.

The "Home Alone" movies, which came out in the 1990s, are holiday classics. Culkin was 10 when the first movie premiered.He starred in other '90s movies, such as "My Girl" and "Richie Rich." Business Insider USA

The property also features a fully equipped gym and an indoor sports court complete with a basketball hoop, adding to the luxurious amenities that cater to modern lifestyles.

Home Alone tells the comedic story of 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Europe for Christmas. Kevin creatively defends the house from two hapless burglars, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, using various booby traps, including the memorable paint cans swinging from a rope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Alone House for sale Pulse Ghana

This home's listing has generated considerable attention, not only for its storied past but also for its extensive renovations that combine historical charm with contemporary luxury. The sale of this property represents a unique opportunity for potential buyers to own a piece of movie history while enjoying top-tier modern amenities.