Hilda Dokubo has expressed her displeasure at the appointment of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

In a video currently making the rounds, the veteran actress called out the guild's president, Emeka Rollas on the decision to appoint the alleged woman beater senator as a patron of the guild.

Hours after the video broke on Monday, March 16, 2020, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw took to social media to announce that she's reached out to the president of the guild but has so far not gotten a response.

She shared: " Still waiting on your response @emekarollas .....I will reach out to you again like I did yesterday and I would like you to kindly explain what thought processes led to this! The Actors Guild Of Nigeria deserves better and this is definitely not it!!!"

Senator Elisha Abbo made headlines back in July 2019 after a CCTV footage of him assaulting a female staff of a sex toy shop in Abuja emerged. The infamous senator pulled a number of theatrics in the wake of the video that made headlines.