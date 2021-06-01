RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

High profile actors and filmmakers want to stop smoking scenes in Nollywood movies because of children

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

There is a smoking epidemic in Nigeria where more than 16 000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is one of the big names in Nollywood headling the campaign [Instagram/RealOmosexy]

High profile actors and filmmakers have teamed up and pledged to stop smoking scenes in Nollywood movies because of its effect on children.

The likes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dakore Egbosyn-Akande, Osas Ighdaro, Anto Lecky, Michelle Dede are leading a SmokeFreeNollywood campaign.

Kayode Kasum, Daniel Effiong, Linda Ejiofor, Kiki Omeili, and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie are the other names involved in the campaign.

There is a smoking epidemic in Nigeria where more than 16 000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases.

According to World Heath Organization (WHO), more than 370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily and research shows that media influenced a significant percentage of current adult smokers.

In a bid to fight this epidemic, Kano State Government recently announced a ban on public smoking.

