High profile actors and filmmakers want to stop smoking scenes in Nollywood movies because of children
There is a smoking epidemic in Nigeria where more than 16 000 people die every year from tobacco-related diseases
The likes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Dakore Egbosyn-Akande, Osas Ighdaro, Anto Lecky, Michelle Dede are leading a SmokeFreeNollywood campaign.
Kayode Kasum, Daniel Effiong, Linda Ejiofor, Kiki Omeili, and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie are the other names involved in the campaign.
According to World Heath Organization (WHO), more than 370,000 children in Nigeria smoke daily and research shows that media influenced a significant percentage of current adult smokers.
In a bid to fight this epidemic, Kano State Government recently announced a ban on public smoking.
