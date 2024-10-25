RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here’s why Fathia Williams is facing backlash for her new movie ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The actress has addressed the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie

Fathia Balogun has addressed the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie [Instagram/@fathiawilliams]
Fathia Balogun has addressed the controversy surrounding her upcoming movie [Instagram/@fathiawilliams]

The actress took to X on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, to announce the release of her movie, Efuronye: The Unicorn. Captioned, “Power, Trade, Legacy,” the official film poster which she released caught the attention of netizens.

“She was more than a warrior, she was a ruler who rewrote history. ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is coming to your screens soon! Are you ready?” the post said.

The post sparked a lot of controversy especially because the movie is about Efunroye Osuntinubu, born in 1805, a Yoruba aristocrat, merchant, and slave trader in pre-colonial and colonial Nigeria.

She is said to have used her connections to establish a successful trade network with European merchants in slaves, tobacco, salt, cotton, palm oil, coconut oil, and firearms and allegedly owned well over 360 personal slaves.

As a wealthy woman, Madam Tinubu was able to influence economic and political decisions during her time. She had a massive security force composed of slaves, and she sometimes executed orders usually given by political leaders during the colonial era.

Fathia Williams, however, took to her social media to address the controversy around the film.

“Firstly, “Efunroye: The Unicorn” is not a promotional piece intended to glorify or whitewash a divisive historical figure like Madam Efunroye Tinubu. Nor does it carry any political intent or affiliation. This film is purely a work of artistic interpretation and storytelling. As a filmmaker, my goal is to bring Nigerian stories to life on screen, and this is no exception. The movie is an attempt to present Madam Tinubu’s life in a balanced and nuanced way, showcasing her triumphs, challenges, and the complex legacy she left behind. It is not an effort to reshape or glorify the historical narrative. “Like all historical figures, Madam Tinubu’s story is layered, and this film aims to capture both her strengths and controversies,” the post said.

She also stressed that the movie is inspired by true events and added that it is important to explore our history.

“As with any artistic work, it draws from history but also takes creative liberties to make the story more engaging for modern audiences. I believe that through this film, we can explore important parts of our history, but it is important to understand that it remains a work of fiction inspired by real events,” she concluded

