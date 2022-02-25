RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'A Simple Lie'

The drama debuts in cinemas on March 25.

A Simple Lie by Biodun Stephen
A Simple Lie by Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen's Shutterspeed projects and David Wade production have unveiled the official trailer for their latest collaboration 'A Simple Lie'.

The film starring Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga and Kachi Nnochiri, centres on a lie told in an unplanned moment which ticks off catastrophic events.

The Stephen directed feature film is the latest collaboration between both production companies following 'Breaded Life'. Recall that the film starring Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye had an impressive theatrical run in 2021.

Watch the trailer:

