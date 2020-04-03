Filmone's first film collaboration with China and South Africa is nearly ready to hit the screens and the release of its first teaser is all the reassurance fans need.

The Kayode Kasum directed rom-com stars Nancy Isime as Kambili, a spendthrift who decides to who embarks on a plan to convince her boyfriend that she could be his dream woman. Supporting actors include Elvina Ibru, Vanessa Akpofure, Uzor Arukwe, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sharoon Ooja, Mawuli Gavor and Toyin Abraham.

Watch the teaser:

While 'Kambili- The Whole 30 Yards' was billed for theatrical release on June 12, 2020, it is unclear if the recent coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll on the production.

