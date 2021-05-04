RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a new teaser for 'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new teaser stars Bovi, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Sophie Alakija and more.

'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram/officialbovi]

Ahead of its June 11, 2021 theatrical release, the producers of 'My Village People' have debuted a second teaser.

Recommended articles

The new teaser stars its lead star, Bovi Ugboma alongside Nkem Owoh, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija.

ALSO READ: Watch Bovi Ugboma, Theresa Edem, Zubby Michael in 'My Village People' teaser

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the comedy follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches. The movie also stars Theresa Edem, Zubby Michael and Akah Nnani.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu; recovers cocaine, drugged cakes