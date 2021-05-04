Here's a new teaser for 'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan
The new teaser stars Bovi, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Sophie Alakija and more.
Recommended articles
The new teaser stars its lead star, Bovi Ugboma alongside Nkem Owoh, Amaechi Muonagor, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija.
Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the comedy follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches. The movie also stars Theresa Edem, Zubby Michael and Akah Nnani.
Watch the teaser:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng