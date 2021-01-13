Fast-rising director, Uduak Etukudo has debuted the official poster for his forthcoming feature film, 'Zubaida'.

Starring Meg Otanwa and Andrea Torhee in lead roles, 'Zubaida' follows the story of a young lady as she narrates the surreal experiences of her life growing up in rural Northern Nigeria. The film also stars Alechenu Abel and Sheyi Ajibola.

Although a release date is yet to be announced, Etukudo revealed exclusively to Pulse that a festival run is already in motion for the film.

ALSO READ: Charles Okpaleke secures rights to produce feature film based on 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo

"We are currently submitting this to film festivals across the globe and in the very near future hold private virtual screenings due to the covid19 restrictions", Etukudo said.

"The film will be made public once the covid19 restrictions are eased so that we can reach a section our target audience who mostly do not have access or cannot afford the internet, hence they can’t watch on any streaming platform".

'Zubaida' was shot in both Abuja and Niger state.