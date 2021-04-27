RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look at Ndani TV's new limited series 'Afrocity'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The web series is set to premiere April 30.

Chimezie Imo stars in the lead role in the Ndani TV limited series [instagram/ndanitv]

Ndani TV has announced its latest production, a limited web series titled 'Afrocity'.

The new poster shared on Ndani TV's social media platform unveils Chimezie Imo as the upcoming series' lead star.

Imo is set to play the character Voke, a young man who struggles to prove himself in a tough and unwelcoming neighbourhood. The official log line for 'Afrocity' reads "Voke would have to prove that he has all it takes to make it in the city that never sleeps." The limited series will premiere on YouTube on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Ndani's latest series closely follows the Bode Asiyanbi scripted 'Ratings' comedy series starring MC Lively. The series' first season ended after 10 episodes.

