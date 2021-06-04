RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out these striking BTS from Femi Adebayo Salami's epic drama 'Ogundabede'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star-studded film follows the Yoruba mythological character Odu Ogunda Ogbe (the chief of thieves).

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Star actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo Salami recently wrapped up principal photography for what appears to be an exciting new epic drama titled 'Ogundabede'.

The star-studded film directed by Adebayo Tijani will reportedly follow the story of a Yoruba mythological character known among Ifa worshippers to be the spirit representation of trickery and robbery.

Odu Ogunda Ogbe alias 'Ogundabede', according to Yoruba mythology is saluted as the chief of crooks, liars and tricksters. Some people believe the spirit still roams the earth inhabiting humans.

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

For the duration of principal photography, Salami kept fans updated with still shots from the production which stars Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi among other notable talents in the Yoruba film industry.

See more photos:

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

