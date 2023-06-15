Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival

For the first time, Nollywood is getting an entire day dedicated to filmmakers, storytellers, actors and everyone who makes the whole Nigerian film industry what it is today.

This is due to the work put in by Toyosi Etim-Effiong of That Good Media, who has partnered with the film festival to lead a delegation of Nollywood stakeholders for ‘Nigeria Day’.

On the importance of the day, she says, “Essence Film Festival attracts the best of the best in Hollywood and having Africa be a part of it is a step in the right direction. We know that Africa is rich in stories and a lot of these stories are globally relatable and should be on more global platforms. Nollywood is the second largest film industry in the world, and in this era of inclusion, diversity and representation, its titles should be found on all content platforms worldwide. Through Nigeria Day at Essence, we are giving the rest of the world a glimpse into our world and invariably, our stories. We hope that this collaboration sparks flames of cultural exchange between Nollywood and the rest of the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent Nollywood delegates, who will be part of the activities for the day, include Richard Mofe Damijo, Stella Damasus, Daniel Etim Effiong, Biodun Stephen, Ijeoma Onah, Colette Otusheso, Yolanda Okereke-Fubara, Osas Ighodaro, Deyemi Okanlanwo, Stan Nze Kunle Remi, Omowumi Dada, Shawn Faqua, Temisan Emmanuel and Folu Storms.

Pulse Nigeria

This year's Essence Festival of Culture will also include an Africa House. Both Nigeria day and Africa House will hold on July 1, 2023.

Nigeria day will be instrumental in bringing about important conversations that affect the industry. The day is aimed at fostering relationships, and thereby creating platforms for Nigerians in the film industry.

Conversations will be centered around promoting diversity, unlocking untapped talent, driving economic development, facilitating cultural exchange, and empowering African filmmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

It is an investment in the future of cinema, enriching the global film landscape with fresh perspectives and narratives.

The lineup for the day includes panel sessions on topics such as ‘Creating and Promoting Globally relatable Content’ and ‘How to Partner with Nollywood’.

There will also be movie screenings and fireside chats. The day will wrap up with an after party tagged the “Nollywood House Party” with DJ Obi on deck.