Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

On showcasing Nollywood at the festival, she told Pulse, "I know that collaboration is a very important thing right now. Collaboration is the future because we all have different strengths, so if you are just riding on your own strength you miss out on the strength of the other person. There is strength in numbers and so if Nollywood gets to this place and meets with people from all over and some sort of connections are made and deals are struck, it's a win-win for everybod. My desire is to see Nollywood elevated to a global stage beyond the popularity it has for churning out films. We want more quality films, more recognition and respect for the players in the industry."