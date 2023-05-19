The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

Inemesit Udodiong

Toyosi Etim Effiong is leading the charge to have more Nollywood representation abroad.

Nollywood is getting a Nigerian day at the Essence film festival [Shockng]
Nollywood is getting a Nigerian day at the Essence film festival [Shockng]

Recommended articles

After being around for almost 30 years, the annual festival is finally adding an entire day dedicated to the Nigerian movie industry.

This milestone is part of the first Africa House, which is all due to Toyosi Etim Effiong of The Good Media.

On showcasing Nollywood at the festival, she told Pulse, "I know that collaboration is a very important thing right now. Collaboration is the future because we all have different strengths, so if you are just riding on your own strength you miss out on the strength of the other person. There is strength in numbers and so if Nollywood gets to this place and meets with people from all over and some sort of connections are made and deals are struck, it's a win-win for everybod. My desire is to see Nollywood elevated to a global stage beyond the popularity it has for churning out films. We want more quality films, more recognition and respect for the players in the industry."

ADVERTISEMENT
Toyosi Etim-Effiong
Toyosi Etim-Effiong Pulse Nigeria

Attendees will get a full day dedicated to learning all about Nollywood and have access to collaboration opportunities, and distribution models.

Speaking at the Nollywood Forum, Lamonia Deanne Brown, Director & Event Lead of Essence Film Festival said, "The entire Nigeria Day will be dedicated to filmmakers, storytellers, people who help with funding, producers, actors and everyone who makes the whole Nigeria film industry what it is today.”

Nollywood is getting a Nigerian day at the Essence film festival [Shockng]
Nollywood is getting a Nigerian day at the Essence film festival [Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

Expect panel sessions on topics like ‘Creating and Promoting Globally Relatable Content’ as well as movie screenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Day is scheduled to hold on July 1, 2023, as part of the four-day Essence festival which holds from June 30-July 3, 2023 in New Orleans.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Joeboy embraces his identity & delivers artistic quality with 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy embraces his identity & delivers artistic quality with 'Body & Soul'

Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

Inkblot Productions unveils new movie 'A Weekend To Forget'

Inkblot Productions unveils new movie 'A Weekend To Forget'

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour

Oxlade shares new exciting single 'Ovami' featuring Flavour

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' lands another major international deal

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' lands another major international deal

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'State of Emergency' is one of Saint Obi's most popular films [YouTube/Nollywood RealnollyTV]

Saint Obi made my childhood unforgettable, this is not an obituary

Saint Obi

5 films that made Saint Obi a Nollywood legend

Saint Obi died after a private battle with illness [Vanguard]

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others

The Bride Price slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

'The Bride Price' leads local box office with ₦13 million