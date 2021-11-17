RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

The HBO special titled 'Return to Hogwarts' will premiere in January 2022.

A 'Harry Potter' reunion is officially in the works! According to multiple reports, the cast of the famed fantasy franchise are set to be reunited for an HBO Max special titled 'Return to Hogwarts'.

Confirming the reports, the streaming platform announced that fans will be invited on a "on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time".

The streamer also released a teaser on the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film on November 16, 2001.

'Return to Hogwarts' will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone' director, Chris Columbus to discuss the films and explore their creation in depth.

The special which premieres January 1, 2022 will also feature interviews, cast conversations and share behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the franchise.

While it is unclear if J.K Rowling will make an appearance on the show, cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane and Ralph Fiennes will reportedly join the reunion.

Watch the teaser:

HBO Max confirms 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary special

