Lady Gaga details reliving her sexual abuse experience in 'House of Gucci'

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Gaga revealed she adopted the Lee Strasberg method acting technique which usually requires actors to utilize their emotional memories. For Gaga, the memories were from her multiple past traumatic experiences which she revealed she adopted at different times in the script.

"I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can't go out into a world that I love," Gaga explained. "I took that pain and I gave it to [Patrizia]."

Gaga added instances from her past that deeply resonated with her while shooting her 'House of Gucci' scenes, including the sexual assault she suffered at 19 which caused a "psychotic break".

The singer also used her widely-publicized hospitalization in 2017 due to health issues to help her get into character.

"It's a scene where I knock a lit candle across the room, and I remember I gave [Salma Hayek] a heart attack that day," Gaga said. "I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn't break character, some of it was not by choice."

Recall that Gaga was reportedly in a dissociative state during her hospitalization in 2017.

'House of Gucci' will be Lady Gaga's fifth film role with the most popular being in 'A Star Is Born' which earned her a Best Actress win at the 91st Academy awards.

'House of Gucci' follows the true story of the family empire behind Italian fashion house Gucci and will be in cinemas on the 24th of November.