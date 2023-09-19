ADVERTISEMENT
Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

News Agency Of Nigeria

Goge Africa wants BBNaija to consider upholding the nation's cultural and moral values in subsequent editions.

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]
The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Nneka Isaac-Moses, the managing director of Goge Africa, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said, just as stated by the organisers of the show, individuals below 18 years old were not eligible to watch.

Isaac-Moses said parents should be conscious of the fact that every television content has its audience and, as such, should desist from allowing their children to watch content which were not designed for them.

She, however, advised the organisers of the show to consider upholding the nation’s cultural and moral values in subsequent editions.

"In as much as the reality show educates the adults which the show is designed for, some of its contents erode our moral and cultural values. This is the reason parents must be observant and monitor what their children watch.

"Though we are in the jet age when children can manipulate computers and televisions, it still behoves the parents to monitor their wards," she said.

Goge Africa's managing director, Nneka Isaac-Moses [NAN]
Goge Africa's managing director, Nneka Isaac-Moses [NAN]

Isaac-Moses explained that she was particularly excited over the commercial value and popularity the show brought to local companies, the housemates and everyone involved in the entire production value chain.

She, nonetheless, advised the Federal Government to take the issue of national orientation, cultural and moral values seriously which would also rub off on the show. According to her, these are the bedrock of a sane and organised society.

"In subsequent editions of the show, the organisers should intensify efforts in showcasing more programmes promoting our culture and morals. The housemates should be made to explore their cultures and educate the audience on the peculiarities and beauty of each culture.

"Deliberate efforts could also be made to exhibit our unique culinary culture, dance and all," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

