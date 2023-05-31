Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

The new images offer a closer look at the cast of the upcoming project which recently kicked off principal photography.

Produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Robert O.Peters, the cast includes Sharon Ooja and Nancy Isime, who play air hostesses alongside the previously revealed female characters - Idia Aisien and Jemima Osunde.

Pulse Nigeria

Efa Iwara takes on the role of co-pilot alongside John Dumelo. In his Instagram post, Okpaleke revealed that the actors had to attend aviation school for three months.

As the name implies, the movie follows the story of the teenagers that hijacked a Nigerian airways plane headed to Abuja and diverted it to Niger in 1993 post the failed June 12 elections. Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.