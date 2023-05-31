The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Go behind the scenes of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'

Inemesit Udodiong

The new photos offer a closer look at the cast.

Here is your first look at 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'
The new images offer a closer look at the cast of the upcoming project which recently kicked off principal photography.

Produced by Rogers Ofime and directed by Robert O.Peters, the cast includes Sharon Ooja and Nancy Isime, who play air hostesses alongside the previously revealed female characters - Idia Aisien and Jemima Osunde.

BTS of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'
BTS of 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft'
Efa Iwara takes on the role of co-pilot alongside John Dumelo. In his Instagram post, Okpaleke revealed that the actors had to attend aviation school for three months.

As the name implies, the movie follows the story of the teenagers that hijacked a Nigerian airways plane headed to Abuja and diverted it to Niger in 1993 post the failed June 12 elections. Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.

Supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), the movie is a collaboration between Play Network Studios and Native media.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

