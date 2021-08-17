Glover airs new TV commercial- 'Glover for Everyone'

It also reveals the actions taken by common people in making sure their everyday activities and lifestyle are faced without any interruptions; a solution which the Glover app has taken responsibility to create.

When asked about the new direction that the brand is taking, the Brand Manager of Glover, Humphrey Ogbodo had this to say, “Our lifestyle solutions have been designed to cater to the everyday needs of not just young Nigerians, but people of every age, social status, lifestyle diversity, and gender.

"We’ve applied these solutions to multiple lifestyles and personalities, and it works, and that’s what we’re happy to show to you today in our commercial. We’re improving the culture of Gifting in Nigeria, we’re changing the spectrum on the way we perceive Giftcards in Africa, and we’re improving lives along the way.”

The 30-second commercial focused on the three features of the Glover app- Giftcard, Refill, and Airtime2Cash, showing a woman in her mid-years receiving a gift in the form of a giftcard from her child, with a note to buy the one thing she really wanted.

The next scene shows a young lady renewing a cable subscription from the comfort of her home, showing the ease of using the Glover app and its very diverse function.

The last scene highlights another vital feature, which is the Airtime2cash service which features a young man as he was sent a lot of airtime he could not possibly have a need for, and quickly converts to cash using the Glover app conveniently.

This service connects to many Nigerians - the young, old, especially those with a busy lifestyle, who might have been carried away while recharging their phones and mistakenly recharges much more than needed. Instead of panicking, Glover says, just convert it back to cash with no worries.

The TV Commercial, which aired on the Big Brother Nigeria Show Season 6, emphasized the #XplorewithGlover campaign which kicked off earlier in the month of July, further reinforcing the need of users to do more with the Glover app.

The TV commercial was uploaded on the Glover YouTube page, click the link to view.

You can also leave a comment or review of the commercial under the comments section.

About Glover

Glover is a lifestyle tech-inspired company on a mission to take charge and provide instant payment solutions to Giftcards buy and sell, Refill services (Bill payments, data, and cable TV subscriptions), and Airtime-to-Cash conversion.

Glover is responsible for providing value to the day-to-day operations of Giftcards, Airtime-to-Cash, and Top-up services, which consist of utility bill payments, subscriptions, etc.

Glover launched her services on the 19th of March 2021 and is home to products and services that cater to the everyday needs of her customers.

Glover’s sole innovation goal is to give value for exchange and introduce new solutions geared towards making customers’ lives all over the world easier.

For more information about Glover, visit www.gloverapp.co or contact the Glover support center at Updates@gloverapp.co. You can also read about Glover on the blog, follow on Instagram and Twitter for interesting updates.