
Glitz, glamour as ‘Anikulapo’ wins big at 2023 AMVCA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The movie Anikulapo, by Kunle Afolayan, started the night on a winning note, swooping five awards at this year’s event, emerging as the biggest winner.


I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan.

The event held at the Eko Hotel Convention Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, with media host presenter Ik Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Zozi Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, serving as hosts.

The first part of the main event had earlier kicked off in grand style with four red carpet hosts including Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei, and VJ Adams.

At exactly 7.00p.m., the prestigious award began with a cultural presentation which thrilled the audience.

John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice, reiterated the organisation’s commitment toward appreciation of artistes in the creative industry.

Rewarding the finest in the continent, inspiring filmmakers for bringing first class entertainment into the homes of our viewers,” he said.

The movie Anikulapo, by Kunle Afolayan, started the night on a winning note, swooping five awards at this year’s event, emerging as the biggest winner.

Out of the 16 it was nominated for, Anikulapo won in the categories: Best Indigenous Language’ (Yoruba); Best Overall Movie; Best Sound Editor (movie/TV series); Best Writer (Movie/TV series); and Best Soundtrack (movie/TV series).

‘Best Picture Editor’ went to the Crime and Justice television series, while ‘Best Art Director’ went to Wale Adeleke for the Yoruba epic movie ‘Ageshinkole’.

Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, known as Kiekie, and Elozonam Ogbolu’s “Back from the future” won the Best Online Content of the year.

The duo jointly won the award in the category.

Crime and Justice won the ‘Best Television Series’, while Best Movie in West Africa went to Brotherhood, produced by Jadesola Osiberu.

The announcement of Bimbo Ademoye’s first AMVCA win was welcomed with a loud cheer from the audience as she got the Best Actress in Comedy, while Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggy, won the men’s category.

Osas Ighodaro won the Best Actress for movie Man of God, Tobi Bakare won the Best Actor for the movie, Brotherhood. Leaked won Best Multichoice Talent Factory.

Mpali won the Best Mnet Telenovela while King Buga clinched the Best Mnet Unscripted Originals.

Efe Irele won the Best Supporting Actress for 4-4-44 movie, while Abiseta Ahmed won the Best Supporting Actor.

Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and former BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, won the coveted title of the Best Dressed male and female category.

Patience Ozokwo won the 2023 Industry Merit Award, for her journey and dedication in the movie industry. The award was presented by Femi Odugbemi, the Head of Judges for the award.

Ozokwo, applauded the organisers of AMVCA for the recognition and also thanked her fans for loving her.

A moment was taken to honour the lives of creative minds who have departed—-Sola Onayiga, Ada Ameh, Sammie Okposo, Leonard Chimezie, Osmond Gbadebo, Gbenga Richards, Johnson Davidson and Murphy Afolabi.

Iyanya and Tiwa Savage thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs.






