Although fans have to wait till the end of 2021, executive producer, Charles Okpaleke has disclosed to eager film lovers that the anticipated remake will be worth it.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Okpaleke revealed that the upcoming 'Glamour Girls' will focus on three generations of actresses.

"A story that would involve 3 generations of female actresses. I’m going all out on this one", said Okpaleke.

Charles Okpaleke [Instagram/charlesofplay]

The 1994 classic, directed by Chika Onukwufor, follows the tale of four women who resort to high profile prostitution in order to lead more independent lives.

'Glamour Girls' made the careers of Nollywood veterans like Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Liz Benson, Dolly Unachukwu, Gloria Alozie, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Gloria Anozie, Pat Attah and Sandra Achums.