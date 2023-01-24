ADVERTISEMENT
'Girls Trip': The sequel is coming to Ghana

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated sequel is getting made on the continent.

'The 'Girls Trip' sequel to be filmed in Ghana with full original cast
'The ‘Girls Trip’ sequel to be filmed in Ghana with full original cast

The long-awaited sequel to 'Girls Trip' is finally happening. This time, the ladies are headed to Ghana.

According to the writer-producer Tracy Oliver, the sequel will feature the original cast - Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

The filmmaker, who co-wrote the 2017 hit movie, announced the exciting news at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival while promoting the second season of her Prime Video comedy series, 'Harlem.'

Girls Trip
Girls Trip Universal Pictures

Speaking to Variety Studio presented by Audible, she said, "It’s officially happening. I can say that… No one else knows this and Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

While the original movie had the group of friends traveling to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Oliver hinted that the ladies will be attending Afrochella, Ghana’s biggest music festival.

A production timeline remains unknown for now as Oliver is still working on her script.

The 2017 R-rated comedy was a hit across the world, grossing $140.9 million. Variety reports that the movie crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office after four weeks.

