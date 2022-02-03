RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The fourth episode of the new comedy series "Third Avenue" by Accelerate TV has been released on YouTube for your viewing pleasure. The web series was directed by Tope Alake, produced by Bami Gregs and Esse Akwawa, and executive produced by Accelerate TV.

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'
Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

The show stars David Jones (as T Boy), AMVCA Award winner Jidekene Achufusi (as Leo), AMVCA award winner and City People Award nominee Lilian Afegbai (as Kimberly), Bami Gregs (as Mia), and Tope Olowoniyan (as Pamela).

Recommended articles

Last week's episode “Boyfriend Palava'' was a thrilling and compelling series of events as Kimberly faced her plight in search for her ideal man. It got us wondering why love rarely comes to a lot of those that go seeking it.

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'
Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue' Pulse Nigeria

This week's episode "Girlfriend Troubles" shows T-Boy scheming to avoid his rivaling girlfriends showing up on his birthday and paints a clearer picture to Leo's unpredictability.

Subscribe now to Accelerate TV on YouTube to catch every moment of the Third Avenue comedy series. New episodes are released every Wednesday by 4pm (WAT).

Watch Here:

Accelerate TV is a media and entertainment company. As a multimedia channel, we take pride in entertaining, informing, and inspiring our viewers by projecting African stories and popular entertainment. Creativity is at the heart of our prospect, and we use it to create content directed at millennials with far reaching results. Accelerate TV also uses its reach for social good, forming broad collaborations for mental skills and social empowerment initiatives.

_----_

#FeaturebyAccelerateTV

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Oyin biography, age, early life, family, education, career and net worth

Oyin biography, age, early life, family, education, career and net worth

Olamide and Wande Coal to release new single later this month

Olamide and Wande Coal to release new single later this month

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Watch Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Masterkraft and more together in the studio

Watch Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Masterkraft and more together in the studio

Peruzzi announces new records with Davido, Olamide and Fireboy

Peruzzi announces new records with Davido, Olamide and Fireboy

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido debuts at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii’s 'Baddest Boy' with Davido debuts at No. 1

Wizkid teases new records with Wande Coal and Alpha P

Wizkid teases new records with Wande Coal and Alpha P

I'm not controlled by flesh, says Sammie Okposo in new Instagram post

I'm not controlled by flesh, says Sammie Okposo in new Instagram post

Trending

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's 'Singing Sin' [GQ South Africa]

26 African YouTube creators selected to join second year of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund

26 African YouTube creators selected to join second year of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund