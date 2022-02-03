Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Last week's episode “Boyfriend Palava'' was a thrilling and compelling series of events as Kimberly faced her plight in search for her ideal man. It got us wondering why love rarely comes to a lot of those that go seeking it.

Pulse Nigeria

This week's episode "Girlfriend Troubles" shows T-Boy scheming to avoid his rivaling girlfriends showing up on his birthday and paints a clearer picture to Leo's unpredictability.

Subscribe now to Accelerate TV on YouTube to catch every moment of the Third Avenue comedy series. New episodes are released every Wednesday by 4pm (WAT).

Watch Here:

About Accelerate TV

Accelerate TV is a media and entertainment company. As a multimedia channel, we take pride in entertaining, informing, and inspiring our viewers by projecting African stories and popular entertainment. Creativity is at the heart of our prospect, and we use it to create content directed at millennials with far reaching results. Accelerate TV also uses its reach for social good, forming broad collaborations for mental skills and social empowerment initiatives.

_----_