The series currently in production is directed by award-winning director Diji Aderogba and stars an ensemble cast from Nigeria and Ghana.

In a new video centered on the series' newly released soundtrack, the multi-talented entertainer revealed the idea for the song (featuring Falz and Kwabena Kwabena) hit him on a flight from Accra to Lagos. Prior to the inspiration behind the soundtrack, Basketmouth also shared that the script for the series was well underway.

Interestingly, unlike the title suggests, the forthcoming series has nothing to do with Jollof rice but centers on two Nigerian men who embark on a trip to Ghana on an enjoyment spree.

"Ghana Jollof is about two Nigerian who travel to Ghana to jollof and the soundtrack is not about Jollof rice either, it is about sex," Basketmouth adds in the video.

Watch the full video: