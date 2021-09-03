RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Basketmouth talks creating 'Ghana Jollof' series, soundtrack

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Production recently kicked off for the Showmax original series.

Basketmouth (Bella Naija)

Show creator, Basketmouth has shared details of his forthcoming Showmax original series 'Ghana Jollof'.

The series currently in production is directed by award-winning director Diji Aderogba and stars an ensemble cast from Nigeria and Ghana.

In a new video centered on the series' newly released soundtrack, the multi-talented entertainer revealed the idea for the song (featuring Falz and Kwabena Kwabena) hit him on a flight from Accra to Lagos. Prior to the inspiration behind the soundtrack, Basketmouth also shared that the script for the series was well underway.

Interestingly, unlike the title suggests, the forthcoming series has nothing to do with Jollof rice but centers on two Nigerian men who embark on a trip to Ghana on an enjoyment spree.

"Ghana Jollof is about two Nigerian who travel to Ghana to jollof and the soundtrack is not about Jollof rice either, it is about sex," Basketmouth adds in the video.

Basketmouth's 'Ghana Jollof' is set to be Showmax's second original following its 'I Am Laycon' reality show that debuted early this year.

The new show stars Basketmouth, Uzor Arukwe, Akah Nnani, Funnybone, Ghanaian actors Joselyn Dumas, James Gardiner and more.

