Announcing the kick off of principal photography, showrunner Basketmouth shared an Instagram post introducing the cast which includes Uzor Arukwe, Akah Nnani, Funnybone and Ghanaian actor James Gardiner.

Also confirming production, series director Diji Aderogba shared on Twitter: "We are finally making this and I'm directing it."

Recall the star comedian and filmmaker first announced the collaboration between his Baron's World production company, Zing Network and Showmax in July.

“Ghanaians are our next door neighbours and both countries have always been intertwined in both music and movies. I believe in the mutual growth of the entertainment industry for both countries, I’m also incredibly passionate about the discovery and promotion of new talent and with Showmax at the forefront of promoting local African content, it is my belief that we’re set to unleash incredible new talent,” Basketmouth shared in a statement.

While plot details remain under wraps, 'Ghana Jollof' is expected to also feature new talents from Ghana and Nigeria. It promises to be an entertaining collaboration between both countries.