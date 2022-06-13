'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

An excerpt of the Hwang's message to fans reads: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

“As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show... Join us once more for a whole new round.”

'Squid Game' took the world by storm last year and quickly rose to Netflix's record-breaking ranks. The series which launched on September 17, was viewed for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days making it the most watched Netflix series of all-time.

Although a production timeline is yet to be announced, Hwang detailed in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair that he could see the sequel launching in 2023 or 2024.