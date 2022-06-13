RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Get set...Greenlight!' Netflix confirms 'Squid Game 2'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix has officially renewed Korean series 'Squid Game' for season two! The streamer made the announcement on Sunday, June 12, with a teaser and a note from DIrector Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The note confirms that Gi-hun and the Front Man will return for the new season. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” the note adds plus fans will be introduced to a new character Cheol-su, Young-hee's boyfriend.

An excerpt of the Hwang's message to fans reads: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

“As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show... Join us once more for a whole new round.”

'Squid Game' took the world by storm last year and quickly rose to Netflix's record-breaking ranks. The series which launched on September 17, was viewed for 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days making it the most watched Netflix series of all-time.

Although a production timeline is yet to be announced, Hwang detailed in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair that he could see the sequel launching in 2023 or 2024.

Starring Greg Chun, Stephen Fu, Paul Nakauchi, Hideo Kimura, Vivian Lu, Rama Vallury, and Tom Choi, season one of the series follows Gi-hun, a down on his luck chauffeur who is invited, alongside 455 indebted players, to play a series of children's games for the grand prize of 45.6 billion. The gamers soon discover that losing the games results in their death.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

