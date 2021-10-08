RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October

Authors:

Pulse Mix

With Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” season over, viewers can look forward to more reality TV programming this October with the return of Gulder Ultimate Search

Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October
Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October

Gulder Ultimate Search “The Age of Craftsmanship” premieres Saturday, 16 October on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 8pm. Viewers and fans can also look forward to the weekly episode recaps and a special commentary show, ‘Jungle Diaries’

Recommended articles
Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October
Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October Pulse Nigeria

The show, organized by Nigerian Breweries Plc, is back for a more adventurous and thrilling season with 18 contestants vying for the ultimate prize. The stakes are higher and fans can look forward to what can only be an eventful season.

DStv customers can also live stream the reality TV adventure on the DStv app, which is free to download from the Google Play and App stores.

Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October
Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October Pulse Nigeria

Sign up for DStv or GOtv today by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.comto stay connected. Customers can also make use of the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for self-service options or select the Auto-Renewal option for non-stop entertainment with no interruptions.

Follow the conversations online with the hashtag #GulderUltimateSearch or visit www.gulderultimatesearch.ng

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 26 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

The housemates looked stunning for the Saturday Night Party

Joke Silva debunks Olu Jacobs death rumours, says actor is 'hale and hearty'

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]