Get ready for intense action as Gulder Ultimate Search premieres on DStv, GOtv this October

Pulse Nigeria

The show, organized by Nigerian Breweries Plc, is back for a more adventurous and thrilling season with 18 contestants vying for the ultimate prize. The stakes are higher and fans can look forward to what can only be an eventful season.

DStv customers can also live stream the reality TV adventure on the DStv app, which is free to download from the Google Play and App stores.

Pulse Nigeria

Sign up for DStv or GOtv today by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.comto stay connected. Customers can also make use of the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for self-service options or select the Auto-Renewal option for non-stop entertainment with no interruptions.

Follow the conversations online with the hashtag #GulderUltimateSearch or visit www.gulderultimatesearch.ng

----