We've rounded up the week's hottest deals on gadgets, home appliances, fashion, skincare, and more! Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech, revamp your wardrobe, or stock up on groceries, these exclusive discounts are just what you need. Shop smart and save big!

SmartClipper Pro Max Professional Hair Clipper

₦86,400 now ₦66,900



The SmartClipper Pro Max Professional Hair Clipper is your answer to at-home grooming with salon-level precision. Designed for versatility and power, it features a long-lasting motor that ensures smooth, snag-free cutting every time. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, while multiple length settings provide styling flexibility. Whether you're going for a fade, trim, or full haircut, this clipper is your reliable tool for a polished look.



ANDRAKK Rechargeable Fan

₦119,400 now ₦115,990

Stay cool and comfortable with the ANDRAKK Rechargeable Fan ADK 8518, the ideal solution for hot days and power outages. This high-performance fan features adjustable speed settings, a powerful rechargeable battery, and an efficient design that ensures optimal air circulation. Its lightweight and portable build make it easy to move around the house, and the sleek finish complements any room.



SCANFROST Freezer 150L SD Silver

₦550,999 now ₦391,999



The SCANFROST Freezer 150L is a game-changer for your kitchen, offering ample space to store all your frozen essentials. With its eco-friendly technology and energy-efficient design, it keeps your food fresh while saving on electricity. Its sleek silver exterior adds a modern touch to your home, and the 150L capacity ensures you’ll never run out of space. Whether you’re meal prepping or storing groceries, this freezer has got you covered.



SKECHERS Palm Breeze Strappy Bra

₦27,000 now ₦17,000



Designed for both comfort and performance, the SKECHERS Palm Breeze Strappy Bra is perfect for low to medium-impact activities. Its breathable fabric and moisture-wicking properties keep you cool and dry, while the stylish strappy design ensures you look great whether you're working out or lounging. Pair it with your favorite leggings for a complete athleisure look.



Havaianas Slim Logo Metallic

₦16,000 now ₦11,200



Step into casual elegance with the Havaianas Slim Logo Metallic flip-flops. Featuring a sleek metallic logo and comfortable slim straps, these sandals are perfect for sunny days or lounging by the pool. Their lightweight, durable rubber sole ensures long-lasting comfort and support, making them a must-have for your summer wardrobe.



One Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress

₦145,000 now ₦45,000



Turn heads with this elegant One Shoulder Draped Maxi Dress. Featuring a flowing silhouette and a dramatic single-shoulder design, this dress is ideal for weddings, galas, or any special occasion. The premium fabric drapes beautifully, creating a sophisticated and timeless look.



Viennois Rose Gold Necklace, Pendant, and Earrings

₦14,872 now ₦11,000



Elevate your style with the Viennois Rose Gold Necklace set, featuring a matching pendant and earrings adorned with delicate round stones. Perfect for both formal and casual outfits, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any look. The rose gold finish complements all skin tones, making it a versatile addition to your collection.



Matrix Ring White, Rhodium Plated

₦115,000 now ₦80,000



A true statement piece, the Matrix Ring White exudes luxury and elegance. Its rhodium-plated finish ensures long-lasting shine, while the intricate design adds a modern edge. Perfect for special occasions or as an everyday accessory, this ring is a must-have for anyone who loves unique, high-quality jewelry.



Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel SPF50+ PA++++ - 110g

₦15,000 now ₦13,500



Stay protected and hydrated with the Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel. This lightweight, non-sticky formula provides powerful SPF50+ sun protection while delivering deep hydration. Perfect for everyday use, it absorbs quickly and works beautifully under makeup, keeping your skin safe and glowing all day.



Bio Oil

₦10,000 now ₦7,000



A cult-favorite, Bio Oil is your go-to solution for improving the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. Enriched with vitamins and essential oils, this lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, it's a must-have in your skincare routine.



I AM COOL – Aloe Vera Sheet Mask (3pcs)

₦12,000 now ₦10,000



Give your skin a refreshing boost with the I AM COOL Aloe Vera Sheet Mask. Packed with hydrating aloe vera, this mask soothes and revitalizes tired skin in just minutes. Perfect for a quick self-care session, these masks leave your face glowing and deeply moisturized.



Cosrx AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

₦12,500 now ₦11,875

Achieve smoother, brighter skin with the Cosrx AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner. This gentle yet effective toner exfoliates dead skin cells and clears clogged pores, promoting a healthy complexion. Formulated with natural ingredients, it’s suitable for daily use on all skin types.



SmartGrinder 200g Multi-functional Grinder

Was ₦77,800 | Now ₦64,900

This powerful pressure cooker will save you time and energy in the kitchen. Its sleek steel-black design combines functionality and style, helping you whip up delicious meals effortlessly.



Adidas Gazelle Sneakers

Was ₦86,000 | Now ₦51,600

Timeless, versatile, and oh-so-comfortable, the Adidas Gazelle sneakers are a must-have for every wardrobe. Pair them with jeans, dresses, or even joggers for a casual-chic look. At nearly half the price, this classic sneaker is a no-brainer.



Designed with a premium suede upper in stunning archival colours like Icey Pink, these kicks are more than just stylish—they’re a true nod to '90s flair. The contrasting 3-Stripes and heel tab deliver a bold vintage vibe, while the OrthoLite® sockliner ensures all-day comfort. Whether you're pairing them with jeans or rocking a sporty fit, the Trefoil logo and durable rubber outsole make these sneakers a timeless addition to your wardrobe.



Olay Revitalizing and Hydrating Body Lotion with Vitamin C

Was ₦30,000 | Now ₦22,500



Infuse your skin with the power of Vitamin C with Olay's Revitalizing and Hydrating Body Lotion. This rich, fast-absorbing formula helps to brighten and hydrate your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing all day long.



Missha Sun Gel Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml)

Now ₦13,200 (was ₦16,000)

Your ultimate summer companion! This lightweight sunscreen feels invisible on the skin and offers top-notch protection against harmful UV rays. No greasy residue, no white cast—just perfectly protected skin that stays radiant.



Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Ahmar EDP 75ml Limited Edition

Was ₦84,800 | Now ₦69,999



Experience the luxurious richness of oud with Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud Ahmar. This limited-edition fragrance combines warm spices and floral notes for a sophisticated scent, perfect for special occasions.



Supremacy Silver Eau de Parfum 100ml