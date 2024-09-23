Ama Psalmist, Director Pink, others nominated for TFAA prize For Film

TFAA is an initiative that celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31 who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.

In an official post, the organisers of this year’s TFAA edition announced the nominees in various categories. In the Film category, other filmmakers nominated are Omotola Okodhuga, Fadamana Okwong, Praise Oneagwalam, and Feyifunmi Ogini.

"These visionaries behind the camera are creating groundbreaking films that challenge perspectives and bring African stories to the global stage," the post said.

Okodhuga is a producer at Stories by X Media and a media lead at Street church, a Kingdom platform, that spreads the gospel in unconventional ways. Okwong is the Director of Photography for the feature, Green Fever. Praise Onyeagwalam popularly known as Director Pink is a music director recognized for Running to You by Chike ft Simi and Egwu by Chike ft Mohbad. Oginni is the producer for Ajosepo and Shina.