Christian leaders to stage peace protest over Plateau killings on Easter Monday

Amid a wave of relentless violence in Plateau State, Christian leaders under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have announced plans to hold a peaceful protest on Easter Monday to demand an end to the killings and call for justice for victims.

The protest, dubbed the “2nd Peace Walk Against Continuous Killings,” is scheduled to begin at the PRTV roundabout in Jos and end at the New Government House in Little Rayfield.

Participants are expected to deliver a letter to President Bola Tinubu through Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Dr Gideon ParaMallam, president of the Gideon and Funmi ParaMallam Peace Foundation and a member of the protest planning committee, said the walk is being coordinated by denominational leaders and the Plateau State chapter of CAN.

“Between March 27th and April 2nd, 2025, nearly 80 innocent lives were brutally cut short in Bokkos local government area,” ParaMallam said. “This does not even include Bassa LGA and other parts of Nigeria.”

He emphasised that the walk is a symbolic act of mourning and resistance against continued bloodshed: “As a mark of honour for the dead and a cry for justice, the Church is organising this Peace Walk to demand an end to these senseless, unprovoked, and continuous attacks.”

“We must not be silent. We must not allow their blood to cry out unheard,” he said.

In a show of unity and grief, Christians across the state have been asked to wear black to church on Easter Sunday and during the walk on Monday.

Red and white garments are also encouraged as symbols—red for the bloodshed and white for peaceful resistance to violence and impunity.

The protest follows renewed violence in Plateau, with more than 30 villagers reportedly killed in Bassa and over 50 others slain in attacks in Bokkos LGA in the past week alone.

Military rescue 16 passengers kidnapped by bandits in Plateau state

In a separate development, the Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) rescued 16 passengers—including six children—who were abducted along the Jos–Mangu road.

The rescue took place during a clearance operation in Mararaban Kantoma, Mangu LGA, late Sunday night.

Major Samson Zhakom, OPSH spokesman, said the troops launched the operation after discovering an abandoned vehicle by the roadside.

“When the kidnappers saw the troops, they opened fire. But our men responded with superior firepower, forcing them to flee and abandon the captives,” he said.

First aid was administered to victims with minor injuries, and all were escorted safely to Jos.