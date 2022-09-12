'Gangs of Lagos' screens at Toronto International Film Festival

Announcing its TIFF outing, Osiberu shared on Instagram: "When I was dreaming about making #GangsOfLagos years ago, I could never have known just where the journey would take me but I couldn't be more grateful.

"We had an exclusive screening of #GangsOfLagos at #TIFF22 and the response was quite overwhelming. Many thanks to @tiff_net , the Deputy High Commission of Canada to Nigeria’s Trade Department, and our dear @primevideo @primevideonaija family for supporting us.

"Gangs Of Lagos , The first Amazon Original Film from Africa (pinch me) is coming soon to @primevideo @primevideonaija and we can’t wait to share it with you."

Shot in 2021, with Tobi Bakre in his debut lead role, the crime thriller is centered on a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko.