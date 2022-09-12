RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Gangs of Lagos' screens at Toronto International Film Festival

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Crime Thriller will premiere on Prime Video as the streamer's first Nigerian Original feature length film.

Jade Osiberu at TIFF 2022 [Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Announcing its TIFF outing, Osiberu shared on Instagram: "When I was dreaming about making #GangsOfLagos years ago, I could never have known just where the journey would take me but I couldn't be more grateful.

"We had an exclusive screening of #GangsOfLagos at #TIFF22 and the response was quite overwhelming. Many thanks to @tiff_net , the Deputy High Commission of Canada to Nigeria’s Trade Department, and our dear @primevideo @primevideonaija family for supporting us.

"Gangs Of Lagos , The first Amazon Original Film from Africa (pinch me) is coming soon to @primevideo @primevideonaija and we can’t wait to share it with you."

Shot in 2021, with Tobi Bakre in his debut lead role, the crime thriller is centered on a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko.

The Prime Video Original's star-studded cast include Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike, Zlatan Ibile, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois with Kemi Lala Akindoju and Akin Omotoso as co-producers.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
