The shoot of ‘Your Excellency’ by Funke Akindele-Bello has come to an end after four weeks.

Akindele-Bello wrapped up the filming for the project, which also sees her playing the lead role of Kemi Ajadi.

EbonyLife films threw a small get-together to celebrate the completion of filming under the directions of Funke Akindele-Bello.

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele makes directorial debut with Mo Abudu’s ‘Your Excellency’

‘Your Excellency’ marks the beginning of Funke Akindele Bello’s journey as a film director.

Funke Akindele-Bello landed her directorial debut with Mo Abudu’s forthcoming film after featuring in her last project, ‘Chief Daddy’.

After producing over 20 Nollywood movies and several TV series, Akindele-Bello joins Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli, and Uche Jombo as an actress-cum director.

EbonyLife Films recently announced the production, which is a partnership between Funke Akindele-Bello and the production company.

‘Your Excellency,’ which has been tagged a social-media-driven political comedy, is scheduled for a December 2019 release.

Written by Yinka Ogun, with Isioma Osaje, and James Amuta producing, ‘Your Excellency’ also features Lala Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Seyi Law, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Emmanuel OMG, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul, and Toni Tones.

Synopsis

‘Your Excellency’ tells the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media. As the political drama unfolds, it seems possible that even the most inept candidate, with little to offer voters except viral soundbites and amusing antics, can mount a serious challenge for the presidency.