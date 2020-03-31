Fans of the 'Omo Ghetto' trilogy have a sequel to look forward to post the coronavirus pandemic as Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele is working on 'Omo Ghetto the Saga'.

Akindele confirmed production in February with a throwback photo of herself and Eniola Badmus shared on Instagram.

Principal photography for 'Omo Ghetto the Saga' began in February as well with scenes shot in Dubai. However, the global shutdown of activities equally affected the production as activities are currently on hold till things normalize.

Funke Akindele played the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty in the 2010 trilogy [YouTube]

It is unclear if the actress turned producer will be taking on the role of director but we can confirm that she'll be reuniting with Eniola Badmus who played Butty in the 2010 trilogy.

The 'Omo Ghetto' franchise tells the story of twin sisters leading separate lives but are reunited by series of dramatic twists. It starred Funke Akindele who played the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty, Racheal Oniga , Eniola Badmus , Adebayo Salami, Yinka Quadri , Taiwo Ibikunle , Bimbo Thomas among others.