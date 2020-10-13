Tosin Olateru's directorial debut, 'Rise Of The Saints' is currently screening in cinemas nationwide.

The feature film recently had its theatrical release after five years in development limbo.

But, before you overlook this as another film news, here are fun facts to note before and after catching it in theatres:

It is a fictitious spin of the story of Yoruba legend, Moremi Ajasoro

For film lovers who have seen the film, the account of the legendary Moremi Ajasoro might come with shocking revelations. Well, not all of it is true.

The flick gives a fictitious spin to the story of Yorubaland's revered princess who sacrificed herself for her subjects.

It is the lead actor's onscreen debut

Tele Kuponiyi and Rachael Oniga in 'Rise Of The Saints' movie [Instagram/@riseofthesaints]

There are several firsts recorded in 'Rise of the Saints' movie. Away from it being Tosin Olateru's directorial debut, it is also the feature film debut of leading man, Tele Kuponiyi.

The actor who plays Luke, the reincarnated son of Moremi Ajasoro, first tried his hands at acting as an undergraduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

The prologue was expressed using 3D amination

shot of the 3D animation of Moremi Ajasoro in 'Rise Of The Saints' [Instagram/@riseofthesaints]

The prologue of 'Rise of the Saints' is breathtaking and achieved using 3D animation sequence.

The Costume of the 'Saints' is a creative fusion of old military and modern fashion

The fictitious paranormal agency in 'Rise Of The Saints' are sworn to the highest level of secrecy, and inspired by the heroism of Moremi Ajarsoro, from generation to generation keeping the line between good and evil.

Cast of 'Rise Of The Saints' [Instagram/@riseofthesaints]

Seeing as they exist in the new world, their costume had to sufficiently express this detail. The makers explored a means to strike a balance between the old military but more practical and functional wears for the Saints.