From ‘Titanic’ to ‘Army of thieves’, here are all the movies hitting Netflix this October and their release dates.

Whether you are a Zack Snyder fan awaiting the ‘Army of the dead’ sequel, or you are anticipating the Halloween horror flicks the month of October promise. Perhaps you just want to relive moments of cinema classics; Titanic, Jet li’s fearless, or 2010s The karate kid, this list has it all. But which will you be adding to your watchlist when it arrives?

Movies hitting Netflix this October and their release dates.
Movies hitting Netflix this October and their release dates.

October 1

  • Forever Rich (Netflix Film)
  • The Guilty (Netflix Film)
  • Swallow (Netflix Film)
  • A Knight's Tale
  • An Inconvenient Truth
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Awakenings
  • B.A.P.S.
  • Bad Teacher
  • The Cave
  • Desperado
  • The Devil Inside
  • Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Double Team
  • The DUFF
  • Eagle Eye
  • Endless Love
  • Ghost
  • Gladiator
  • Hairspray (2007)
  • The Holiday
  • Jet Li's Fearless
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Malcolm X
  • Observe and Report
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico
  • Project X
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumor Has It...
  • Serendipity
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over
  • Step Brothers
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Till Death
  • Titanic
  • Tommy Boy
  • Unthinkable
  • Waterworld
  • Zodiac

October 3

  • Upcoming Summer (Netflix Film)

October 4

  • There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)

October 5

  • Escape the undertaker(2021)

October 8

  • Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)
  • ​​LOL Surprise: The Movie
  • My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)

October 11

  • Going in Style

October 12

  • Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
  • Smart People

October 13

  • Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate) (Netflix Film)
  • Hiacynt (Netflix Film)
  • Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

  • One Night in Paris (Netflix Film)

October 15

  • The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Film)
  • The Four of Us (Netflix Film)
  • Karma's World (Netflix Film)
  • Little Things: Season 4 (Netflix Film)
  • My Name (Netflix Film)
  • Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Film)
  • The Trip (Netflix Film)

October 16

  • ​​Victoria & Abdul

October 20

  • Night Teeth (Netflix Film)
  • Stuck Together (Netflix Film)

October 22

  • Little Big Mouth (Netflix Film)

October 24

  • We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 27

  • Begin Again
  • Hypnotic (Netflix Film)
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part II (Netflix Film)

October 29

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

