October 1
From ‘Titanic’ to ‘Army of thieves’, here are all the movies hitting Netflix this October and their release dates.
Whether you are a Zack Snyder fan awaiting the ‘Army of the dead’ sequel, or you are anticipating the Halloween horror flicks the month of October promise. Perhaps you just want to relive moments of cinema classics; Titanic, Jet li’s fearless, or 2010s The karate kid, this list has it all. But which will you be adding to your watchlist when it arrives?
- Forever Rich (Netflix Film)
- The Guilty (Netflix Film)
- Swallow (Netflix Film)
- A Knight's Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li's Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It...
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
October 3
- Upcoming Summer (Netflix Film)
October 4
- There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)
October 5
- Escape the undertaker(2021)
October 8
- Grudge/Kin (Netflix Film)
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)
October 11
- Going in Style
October 12
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
- Smart People
October 13
- Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate) (Netflix Film)
- Hiacynt (Netflix Film)
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
- One Night in Paris (Netflix Film)
October 15
- The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Film)
- The Four of Us (Netflix Film)
- Karma's World (Netflix Film)
- Little Things: Season 4 (Netflix Film)
- My Name (Netflix Film)
- Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Film)
- The Trip (Netflix Film)
October 16
- Victoria & Abdul
October 20
- Night Teeth (Netflix Film)
- Stuck Together (Netflix Film)
October 22
- Little Big Mouth (Netflix Film)
October 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 27
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic (Netflix Film)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part II (Netflix Film)
October 29
- Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)
- Dear Mother (Netflix Film)
