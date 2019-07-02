28-year-old Chiemeka Okoye aka Frodd couldn't hold back his tears after narrating all he had to go through before getting into the BBNaija 2019 house.

Frodd narrated how he was placed on performance improvement plans by the company he was working for after failing to meet his monthly sales target since late 2018.

He further explained how his boss told him that he will be laid off if he fails to meet his target for the month of March 2019. He said he was worried but his mum believed in his abilities and after missing the first day of audition in Lagos, he decided to audition on the second day.

Frodd also gave insights how his best friend urged him and even supported him to go for the audition with the small token he had on him. He gave a vivid explanation of all he went through to get into the auditioning hall.

He said he had lost hope after auditioning but was surprised when he was chosen and the rest as he said was history.

He had barely concluded his story when his emotions gave way and he began crying. He left the room close to the garden and moved to the second room close to the bathroom to let out all his emotions. He was joined by Mike, Nelson, Tacha and Ella who came to console him.

This is coming hours after he lost the Endurance Challenge to Nelson but later won himself the Bet9ja coin alongside Seyi, Gedoni, Fred, Omashola and Tuoyo.