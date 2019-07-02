Audience favourite, Tacha has finally found her voice as she clashed with fellow housemate, Thelma over food.

Gedoni had made food for the housemates and Tacha, who was with him through the preparation dished the food to all the housemates. The housemates had taken the BetNaija endurance challenge and the cup challenge before the settled down for lunch.

Thelma had complained about the meal, which Tacha dished for her and the Port Harcourt first daughter will not have any of her complaints.

The two housemates had a field day shouting at each other and exchanging words over the little disagreement