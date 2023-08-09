ADVERTISEMENT
Food wars kick off on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

Food consumption and money distribution are causing major drama among the housemates.

The recent flare-up of the food wars came to a head during a heated discussion among the housemates, who shared their grievances over the distribution of food supplies.

Cross kicked things off by sharing his concerns about the growing divide between those who stake the minimum from their Moniepoint stash and those who indulge in hearty portions.

He expressed frustration that some housemates were seemingly taking advantage of the limited food resources while contributing minimally to the Moniepoint coin collection.

Ike, the current Head of House, found himself at the centre of a clash over sausages. CeeC's attempt to remove sausages from the fridge sparked a confrontation with Ike, who vehemently opposed the move, insisting that the sausages would not spoil.

This exchange highlighted the escalating tensions surrounding food consumption and management, with Ike's stubborn stance drawing criticism from fellow housemates, including Mercy Eke and Venita. His BFFs encouraged him to take two loaves of bread down and make sure that people could see this.

Ike's attitude and actions amid the food wars have drawn both concern and speculation from his BFFs. Rejecting requests to store food and displaying a lack of empathy, his behaviour has raised questions about the potential impact on his gameplay and relationships within the house.

His refusal to accommodate reasonable requests, such as Venita's plea to store Adekunle's tray of eggs in the HoH quarters, has further intensified the friction among the housemates.

This morning, Whitemoney's accidental cracking of four eggs fueled the escalating food wars. To add a touch of humour to the situation, he composed a song about the incident, which added a lighthearted element amidst the growing turmoil. Afterward, he had a sit-down with some of the housemates.

To manage the situation, Frodd took on the role of self-appointed food manager. He vigilantly monitored the allocation of eggs for breakfast, following Angel's request that people limit egg consumption to two eggs.

Meanwhile, Adekunle was spotted hiding something on top of the fridge. Will Ike do a better job of managing the food, or will the housemates be forced to start hoarding food?

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

