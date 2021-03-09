Production is ongoing for 'Dwindle!', a new comedy directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush) and Dare Olaitan (Ojukokoro).

Produced by Mimi Bartels for Filmone, 'Dwindle!' will follow the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and venture into cabbing. Their lives take a drastic turn when their path runs into assassins who have just kidnapped the state governor.

'Dwindle!' stars Jidekene Achufusi, Broda Shaggi in leading roles alongside Funke Akindele, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Gold Ikponmwosa among others in supporting roles.

The new comedy is currently being filmed in Lagos ahead of its yet to be confirmed release date. It is Kasum and Olaitan's first collaboration and filmmakers also double as the film's executive producers.