Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Veteran film director Zeb Ejiro makes his cinema comeback in the upcoming reboot coproduced by FilmOne Entertainment.

A reboot of 1996 hit movie ‘Domitilla’ is finally in the works! Principal photography has officially kicked off two years after it was first announced.

According to reports, the reboot (not remake), directed by Zeb Ejiro follows the story of four prostitutes who find themselves at a crossroad and must join forces in their tale of survival.

Ejiro’s Zeb Productions teams up with FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the reboot which began filming on November 4, 2022.

Recall that FilmOne first announced the production in 2020 in collaboration with Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Visions Entertainment.

In a press statement jointly released by the production companies, Oboli was to star in a leading role in film originally unveiled as a sequel.

“When I was a teenager, I auditioned for 'Domitilla' but I didn’t get any part; perhaps, I was too tiny. Today, I’m proud to be one of the stars, executive producers, producer and creative director of the sequel. It’s going to be a very exciting ride and I can’t wait", said Oboli in the statement.

The highly successful feature film directed by Zeb Ejiro was the benchmark to fame for Nollywood stars including Anita Njemanze, Sandra Achums, Kate Henshaw, and the late Ada Ameh. According to Ejiro, the reboot will continue in the tradition as it hopes to breakout new stars. A cast reveal for the reboot will be announced soon.

