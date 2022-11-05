Filming officially kicks off for ‘Domitilla’ reboot [Exclusive]

According to reports, the reboot (not remake), directed by Zeb Ejiro follows the story of four prostitutes who find themselves at a crossroad and must join forces in their tale of survival.

Ejiro’s Zeb Productions teams up with FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the reboot which began filming on November 4, 2022.

Recall that FilmOne first announced the production in 2020 in collaboration with Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Visions Entertainment.

In a press statement jointly released by the production companies, Oboli was to star in a leading role in film originally unveiled as a sequel.

“When I was a teenager, I auditioned for 'Domitilla' but I didn’t get any part; perhaps, I was too tiny. Today, I’m proud to be one of the stars, executive producers, producer and creative director of the sequel. It’s going to be a very exciting ride and I can’t wait", said Oboli in the statement.