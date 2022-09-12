Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Michael Chineme Ike and produced by Micstreams Productions, the documentary will follow the revered folklorist's music, fame and retirement with interviews from Ejeagha, band members and fans of his music.

With a career spanning over six decades, the 90-year-old singer and songwriter has been influential in the evolution of Highlife music in Igbo language since the mid-20th century.

Ejeagha contributed over three hundred recordings to the National Archives of Nigeria produced during his field work to investigate Igbo folklore highlife music.

Speaking on 'Gentleman' and its progress, Michael Chineme Ike, the documentary’s Executive Producer, shared how Ejeagha’s music impacted his childhood and spurred the inspiration to produce the documentary celebrating the legend’s life.

‘Gentleman’ comes over a year after the singer’s deplorable living conditions went viral.

In 2021, a social media activist, Charles Ogbu called the attention of fans to the deteriorating health and living conditions of Mike Ejeagha. The Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and prominent Nigerians reacted to the call for help.