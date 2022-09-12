RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filming kicks off for 'Gentleman' documentary on legendary folklorist Mike Ejeagha

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary is set to follow Ejeagha's musical career spanning over six decades.

Principal photography is officially underway in Enugu, Southeast Nigeria for 'Gentleman', a bare it all documentary on the life and music of one of Nigeria's most celebrated singers, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Directed by Michael Chineme Ike and produced by Micstreams Productions, the documentary will follow the revered folklorist's music, fame and retirement with interviews from Ejeagha, band members and fans of his music.

With a career spanning over six decades, the 90-year-old singer and songwriter has been influential in the evolution of Highlife music in Igbo language since the mid-20th century.

Ejeagha contributed over three hundred recordings to the National Archives of Nigeria produced during his field work to investigate Igbo folklore highlife music.

Speaking on 'Gentleman' and its progress, Michael Chineme Ike, the documentary’s Executive Producer, shared how Ejeagha’s music impacted his childhood and spurred the inspiration to produce the documentary celebrating the legend’s life.

‘Gentleman’ comes over a year after the singer’s deplorable living conditions went viral.

In 2021, a social media activist, Charles Ogbu called the attention of fans to the deteriorating health and living conditions of Mike Ejeagha. The Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and prominent Nigerians reacted to the call for help.

‘Gentleman’ is produced by Nwankwo Emilia Chioma with Benneth Nwankwo as Director of Photography and Associate Producer.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
