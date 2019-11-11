In September 2016, a partnership between the company and Canadian theatre company, IMAX Corporation, saw the birth of Filmhouse IMAX Cinemas. It launched at Lekki and became the first of its kind in West Africa. The Filmhouse IMAX Cinema boasts of a 339 seater IMAX screen (considered the largest screen in in West Africa), two regular 75-seater screens, luxury private screen for just 8-12 guests, and a 33-seater luxury screen, a lounge and a rooftop bar. The company’s mission is to create experiences through content that entertains and inspires. Growth becomes paramount in achieving this mission. This is why the brand is expanding to continue its appeal to the audience while standing out as market leaders.

Filmhouse Cinemas is currently refreshing its brand elements. The company's identity including its colors, tagline, and logo and other elements which have all currently gone through a facelift during the rebranding . This aligns with the brand’s need for growth and keys to its innovation.

In April 2019, American cine-tech giants - MediaMotion confirmed their partnership with Filmhouse Cinemas to build West Africa's first Coca-Cola MX4D cinema.

Filmhouse Cinemas expands, rebrands, and introduces new evolution in the Coca-Cola MX4D® EFX cinema experience at Landmark Village

The new Coca-Cola MX4D® EFX Theatre screen is equipped to give customers an amazing movie experience such as the MX4D Motion EFX Theatre, the newest evolution in the 4D cinema experience. Providing an immersive environment, where one feels the action on the screen from the built-in motion effects in the seats and theatre. The MX4D® EFX theatre provides a totally immersive cinema environment where the audience will have a change “to be a part of the movie”. The technology is revolutionary and it enables the audience to ‘feel’ the action on the screen from the built-in motion and effects in the seats and the theater.The audience will enjoy the adrenaline rush as their MX4D seats rolls and tilts in heart-pounding car chase, the audience will immerse themselves in a sea- faring scene complete with fog, wind and the scent of the ocean!

The Coca-Cola MX4D® EFX will be situated at the Filmhouse CInemas at the Landmark Village set to launch this week. The features at the new location includes 6 cinema screens with just above 300 + total seating (1 MX4D, 4 premium screens, and 1 cube), a fully stocked bar, kids party area, and a self-service station.

One of the co-founders Kene Okwuosa ( Group CEO/Managing Director) of Filmhouse Cinemas said “As Nigeria’s largest cinema chain we are excited about our accelerate growth over the last couple of years. We are blessed to have successfully been responsible for developing, building and overseeing the first IMAX cinema in West Africa which has now risen to be one of the top IMAX locations in the world in only 2 years; we anticipate the same for the MX4D. We are committed to continuing to rejuvenate the industry and bring in the latest technologies in cinematic experience”

Filmhouse Cinemas became the first to offer a premium cinema experience in Nigeria, when it opened west Africa’s first IMAX cinema in Lekki, Lagos. Another Filmhouse IMAX is slated to open in the first quarter of 2020 at Circle Mall, Lekki.

Filmhouse Cinemas has been home to major movie hits both nollywood and hollywood movies such as Merry Men 1, King of Boys, Oceans 8, The Bling Lagosians, Moms at War and Crazy Rich Asians.

