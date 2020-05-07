The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed key entertainment industry stakeholders into a committee set up to advise the government on ways to mitigate the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry.

The Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed confirmed the appointment on Wednesday during a meeting with the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, BON.

He disclosed that the Ali Baba led committee will offer ideas on how the government can mitigate job and revenue losses in entertainment industry while suggesting the type of financing that is best for the industry considering the changes caused by the pandemic.

The committee consists of Bolanle Austen Peters, Charles Novia, Segun Arinze, Ali Jita, Baba Agba, Kene Okwuosa, Efe Omoregbe, Prince Daniel Aboki, Chioma Ude, Olumade Adesemowo, Dare Art Alade and Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim.

Anita Eboigbe of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is the committee's secretary.