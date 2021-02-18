Toyin Abraham's 2020 comedy sequel 'Fate of Alakada' now has a confirmed release date.

According to Filmone, the Kayode Kasum directed comedy which premiered in cinemas in 2020, is set to get its Netflix premiere on March 5, 2021. The comedy feature joins two other new titles 'Just In Time' and 'Nigerian American' also slated for March premieres.

Starring Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, the film follows the hilarious story of Yetunde on the film franchise's fifth instalment. It also stars a host of reality stars, music stars and notable Nollywood actors.

The movie made quite a buzz in 2020 after making over N100 million in box office amid the Coronavirus influenced lockdown.