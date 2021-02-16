'Plan B' director, Dolapo 'Lowladee' Adeleke is set to debut a new family comedy drama titled 'Just In Time'.

Shot in Nairobi, Kenya, 'Just In Time' stars Kenyan actress and producer Sarah Hassan for their first project following their 2019 hit romantic comedy 'Plan B'.

The upcoming feature film which will premiere worldwide on Netflix in March also stars Ghanaian Nollywood actor, Mawuli Gavor in a lead role alongside Kenyan stars Supa Modo, Pierra Makena, Eve D’Souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau and Fidel Maithya.

Check out its official poster: