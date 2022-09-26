Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

“I create skits from most of the events and occurrences that happens around me. People will connect better with content they can relate with," Funnybros shared in a recent interview.

Going down memory lane, the Abia-state born actor said his acting journey began in the church as a child.

“I have always had passion for acting which made me join a drama group in church. As time went on, I discovered I had this talent for making people laugh. My body movements, the way I talk make people laugh. So I decided to pursue this passion."

Asked if he has ever gotten a weird request from a female fan, he said; "There was a time I got a message from a certain lady, telling me ‘let’s get married’. She said she loves everything about me. Till now I am still running."

On collaborations, the comedian says he hopes to collaborate with AMVCA winning skit maker Oga Sabinus (Mr Funny). “I will love to collaborate with Mr Funny (Sabinus). I believe it will happen soon. He inspires me.

Speaking on getting criticized for some of his skits, the creative added; “Yes I get criticized and the criticism has helped me to improve more in my new skits and content.”