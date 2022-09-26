Fast rising skit maker Funny Bros talks inspiration, collaborations & finding balance

Budding skit maker and content creator, Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard aka Funnybros has opened up on the inspiration behind some of his fan-favourite skits.
The creative says his skits are inspired by events and daily occurrences around him.
“I create skits from most of the events and occurrences that happens around me. People will connect better with content they can relate with," Funnybros shared in a recent interview.
Going down memory lane, the Abia-state born actor said his acting journey began in the church as a child.
“I have always had passion for acting which made me join a drama group in church. As time went on, I discovered I had this talent for making people laugh. My body movements, the way I talk make people laugh. So I decided to pursue this passion."
Asked if he has ever gotten a weird request from a female fan, he said; "There was a time I got a message from a certain lady, telling me ‘let’s get married’. She said she loves everything about me. Till now I am still running."
On collaborations, the comedian says he hopes to collaborate with AMVCA winning skit maker Oga Sabinus (Mr Funny). “I will love to collaborate with Mr Funny (Sabinus). I believe it will happen soon. He inspires me.
Speaking on getting criticized for some of his skits, the creative added; “Yes I get criticized and the criticism has helped me to improve more in my new skits and content.”
With over 100k followers on Instagram, the creator is one to look out for.
